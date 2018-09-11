South Africa: Patricia Kopane Named As DA Free State Premier Candidate

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday announced provincial leader Patricia Kopane as the party's Free State premier candidate, calling her one of the DA's "most humble leaders and a loyal servant of the people".

Kopane is the DA's spokesperson on health and was previously its spokesperson on public works and social development. She is also a parliamentary whip, a member of the coalitions committee as well as a member of the DA's federal executive, federal council and federal legal commission, Maimane said.

"During her time as Free State provincial leader, Patricia has demonstrated her leadership skills and her impeccable values, and I have absolutely no doubt that these same skills and values will stand her in good stead as premier of the province," he said.

"Patricia has been a hard-working member of the DA for the past 14 years, citing the party's commitment to non-racialism, democratic rule and inclusivity as her reasons for joining. She believes the DA is the only party committed to creating jobs, ending corruption and delivering quality services - commitments that resonate deeply with her own mission in life."

She has been the DA's Free State leader for the past five years.

"Together with a close-knit team of true democrats, she has helped grow the party in the province in terms of voters, activists, public representatives and professional staff. Under her leadership, the DA has grown in stature as the official opposition in the legislature, and worked tirelessly at exposing the corruption and irregularities of the ANC government here," he said.

"Thanks to these efforts, the truth around the Vrede dairy farm scandal, the Free State provincial website scandal, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort house scandal, the appalling state of Free State hospitals, the state of the province's roads and the full extent of the municipal decay here are public knowledge."

Source: News24