Seychelles: President Faure Assents to the Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission Act 2018

President Danny Faure formally assented to the Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission Act 2018 in an official document signing ceremony at State House yesterday. The Act was presented to the National Assembly by Vice-President Meriton and was approved by the National Assembly on 2 August 2018.

This Act will give the public an opportunity to settle past political divisions and grievances, with the aim of bringing reconciliation and national unity to the country.

The Law establishes a Commission to administer and apply the Act, comprising of 7 commissioners, five of which will be foreigners. All Commissioners will be appointed by the President based on the recommendations of the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA).

Delivering the opening remarks, Vice-President Vincent Meriton said, "We are today addressing one of the most important and difficult challenges that our country has ever faced. We are taking a bold step as one people, as one country, and as one family."

"Our path of becoming a nation was not easy. We are conscious of the errors, mistakes, and shortcomings along the way. I am convinced that the spirit and goodwill of our nation will see us through this process. The Seychellois are a determined people by nature and resilient in the face of adversity, but we are also peace loving. Forgiveness is part of our make-up and despite our differences, we always come together. Now it's time to demonstrate these very qualities. This new chapter of our history will be the ultimate test, and I pray we approach it with humility, compassion and maturity," concluded the Vice-President.