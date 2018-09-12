Uganda plans to scrap dozens of its state-owned organisation in reforms aimed at preventing duplication of roles and wastage of public resources.
A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday agreed to dissolve some parastatals and merge others.
The reforms kicked off in July last year after the President wrote to the Vice President Edward Ssekandi and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda directing them to spearhead review of government agencies that he said had become a burden to taxpayers.
"Why have an agency when you have a department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have an Authority when you have department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have Boards for money-consuming units rather than money generating units?" he posed in his letter.
Sources close to the Cabinet discussions said affected agencies will either be merged or reverted to parent ministry as a subordinate entities.
According to one source, the Justice Ministry is preparing an omnibus Bill to be introduced in Parliament, perhaps as early as next week, to repeal and replace laws establishing the agencies that the Cabinet decided to dissolve or merge.
The fate of the employees remains uncertain with top officials in the agencies likely the first to lose their jobs.
Frank Tumwebaze, the Information Minister and Government spokesman, could not be reached for comment on the Cabinet decision.
In a tweet, the minister has said that the Cabinet "discussed and took decisions on some items including the restructuring of government agencies".
Mr Tumwebaze is expected to give a press briefing on the government's reorganisation plan on Tuesday.
Some of the state corporations that have been spared the restructuring are:
Kampala Capital City Authority
Uganda Communications Commission
Uganda National Bureau of Standards
Uganda Bureau of Statistics
National Medical Stores
Parastatals in energy, roads and agriculture will now become departments under their respective line ministries.
Here is a list of the corporations facing closure or will be reverted to ministries.
Transport
Uganda National Roads Authority
Uganda Road Fund
Uganda Railways Corporation
Transport Licensing Board
Electricity
Uganda Electricity Generation Co Limited
Uganda Electricity Transmission Co Limited
Uganda Electricity Distribution Co Limited
Rural Electrification Agency
Agriculture
National Agricultural Advisory Services
Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council
Dairy Development Authority
Uganda Coffee Development Authority
Cotton Development Organisation
Finance
Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board
Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board
Justice
Uganda Registration Services Bureau
Internal Affairs
National Identification and Registration Authority
NGO Bureau
ICT
National Information Technology Authority
Health
Uganda Aids Commission
National Drug Authority
Uganda Blood Transfusion Services
Trade and Industry
Uganda Industrial Research Institute
Science, Technology and Innovation
Uganda National Council for Science and Technology
Land
Uganda Land Commission