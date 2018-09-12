Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

The Uganda National Roads Authority is among the firms to be merged.

Uganda plans to scrap dozens of its state-owned organisation in reforms aimed at preventing duplication of roles and wastage of public resources.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday agreed to dissolve some parastatals and merge others.

The reforms kicked off in July last year after the President wrote to the Vice President Edward Ssekandi and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda directing them to spearhead review of government agencies that he said had become a burden to taxpayers.

"Why have an agency when you have a department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have an Authority when you have department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have Boards for money-consuming units rather than money generating units?" he posed in his letter.

Sources close to the Cabinet discussions said affected agencies will either be merged or reverted to parent ministry as a subordinate entities.

According to one source, the Justice Ministry is preparing an omnibus Bill to be introduced in Parliament, perhaps as early as next week, to repeal and replace laws establishing the agencies that the Cabinet decided to dissolve or merge.

The fate of the employees remains uncertain with top officials in the agencies likely the first to lose their jobs.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Information Minister and Government spokesman, could not be reached for comment on the Cabinet decision.

In a tweet, the minister has said that the Cabinet "discussed and took decisions on some items including the restructuring of government agencies".

Mr Tumwebaze is expected to give a press briefing on the government's reorganisation plan on Tuesday.

Some of the state corporations that have been spared the restructuring are:

Kampala Capital City Authority

Uganda Communications Commission

Uganda National Bureau of Standards

Uganda Bureau of Statistics

National Medical Stores

Parastatals in energy, roads and agriculture will now become departments under their respective line ministries.

Here is a list of the corporations facing closure or will be reverted to ministries.

Transport

Uganda National Roads Authority

Uganda Road Fund

Uganda Railways Corporation

Transport Licensing Board

Electricity

Uganda Electricity Generation Co Limited

Uganda Electricity Transmission Co Limited

Uganda Electricity Distribution Co Limited

Rural Electrification Agency

Agriculture

National Agricultural Advisory Services

Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council

Dairy Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Cotton Development Organisation

Finance

Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board

Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board

Justice

Uganda Registration Services Bureau

Internal Affairs

National Identification and Registration Authority

NGO Bureau

ICT

National Information Technology Authority

Health

Uganda Aids Commission

National Drug Authority

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services

Trade and Industry

Uganda Industrial Research Institute

Science, Technology and Innovation

Uganda National Council for Science and Technology

Land

Uganda Land Commission