11 September 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Dozens of Uganda Parastatals Targeted in Reforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
The Uganda National Roads Authority is among the firms to be merged.
By Daily Monitor

Uganda plans to scrap dozens of its state-owned organisation in reforms aimed at preventing duplication of roles and wastage of public resources.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday agreed to dissolve some parastatals and merge others.

The reforms kicked off in July last year after the President wrote to the Vice President Edward Ssekandi and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda directing them to spearhead review of government agencies that he said had become a burden to taxpayers.

"Why have an agency when you have a department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have an Authority when you have department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have Boards for money-consuming units rather than money generating units?" he posed in his letter.

Sources close to the Cabinet discussions said affected agencies will either be merged or reverted to parent ministry as a subordinate entities.

According to one source, the Justice Ministry is preparing an omnibus Bill to be introduced in Parliament, perhaps as early as next week, to repeal and replace laws establishing the agencies that the Cabinet decided to dissolve or merge.

The fate of the employees remains uncertain with top officials in the agencies likely the first to lose their jobs.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Information Minister and Government spokesman, could not be reached for comment on the Cabinet decision.

In a tweet, the minister has said that the Cabinet "discussed and took decisions on some items including the restructuring of government agencies".

Mr Tumwebaze is expected to give a press briefing on the government's reorganisation plan on Tuesday.

Some of the state corporations that have been spared the restructuring are:

Kampala Capital City Authority

Uganda Communications Commission

Uganda National Bureau of Standards

Uganda Bureau of Statistics

National Medical Stores

Parastatals in energy, roads and agriculture will now become departments under their respective line ministries.

Here is a list of the corporations facing closure or will be reverted to ministries.

Transport

Uganda National Roads Authority

Uganda Road Fund

Uganda Railways Corporation

Transport Licensing Board

Electricity

Uganda Electricity Generation Co Limited

Uganda Electricity Transmission Co Limited

Uganda Electricity Distribution Co Limited

Rural Electrification Agency

Agriculture

National Agricultural Advisory Services

Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council

Dairy Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Cotton Development Organisation

Finance

Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board

Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board

Justice

Uganda Registration Services Bureau

Internal Affairs

National Identification and Registration Authority

NGO Bureau

ICT

National Information Technology Authority

Health

Uganda Aids Commission

National Drug Authority

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services

Trade and Industry

Uganda Industrial Research Institute

Science, Technology and Innovation

Uganda National Council for Science and Technology

Land

Uganda Land Commission

Uganda

Minister Nduhungirehe Explains Rwanda-Uganda Border Demarcation

The ongoing exercise to restore border demarcations separating Rwanda and Uganda is half way complete. Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.