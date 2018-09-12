Nigerian Govt Unveils Project to Improve Storage in Health Facilities

The federal government has assured Nigerians of its commitment to take further measures toward ensuring and improving the storage sections in health facilities in the country through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, gave the assurance when the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Chidi Izuwa, visited him on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Adewole, while receiving a Full Business Case Compliance (FBC) Certificate for the 'Warehouse in a Box' project from the ICRC, also assured speedy approval of the certificate by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 'warehouse in a box' project is aimed at promoting more efficient and integrated health sector supply chain management.

It is also to provide additional and effective storage of pharmaceutical commodities and improves the reliability of Nigeria's logistics supply chain for public health commodities and donor-funded commodities.

According to Mr Adewole, the warehouses in Lagos and Abuja constitute a pride to Nigeria. He said there is no excuse for not putting life into them.

He recalled that the global fund report indicated that Nigeria lost about $3.2 million as a result of drugs expiring in our warehouses.

The minister said: "Just as we were ruminating on how to manage the challenge, I got the invitation to go and visit the box in Abuja. After visiting it, I realised it was a box with a difference.

"These are first class facilities which I believe will help us in putting in place efficient national logistic supply system needed in the country.

"The two can actually act as another centre for the logistic supply chain system.

"We are all delighted that we are proud recipients of the Full Certificate of Compliance of the ICRC."

The minister also expressed readiness to work with the ICRC in providing a cancer treatment centre in the country, through the availability PPP payment model.

NAN reports that PPP payment models are balanced transactions where the private sector is responsible for upfront capital expenditure and operations and maintenance.

"The private PPP partner recovers investment via periodic payments by the government backed by appropriate guarantees."

Earlier, the ICRC Director-General expressed President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment to deliver primary healthcare services in the country through a more efficient and integrated world-class health sector supply chain management PPP model.

According to Mr Izuwah, issuance of the FBC certificate implies that the PPP procurement process has been transparently concluded with a preferred PPP partner that will manage the facility for the next five years.

He urged the minister to replicate the recently approved availability payment PPP model for solar power projects in the health sector.

This, Mr Izuwah said, could help deliver big hospitals, cancer treatment centres and medical mobile units across all local governments in the country. (NAN)