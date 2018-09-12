Rwanda: Minister Nduhungirehe Explains Rwanda-Uganda Border Demarcation

The ongoing exercise to restore border demarcations separating Rwanda and Uganda is half way complete.

The exercise started in 2014 but picked momentum last month with a joint team of technocrats from both countries setting up boundary pillars along the border stretching 200km.

The stretch is from the Gatuna/Katuna border north of Rwanda to Kagitumba/Mirama Hills border in the east.

So far, 79 boundary pillars have been erected and the exercise is expected to resume in October with plans to erect 53 extra pillars.

According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, the exercise will not affect property ownership of border communities.

The original pillars were destroyed by people who surveyed the area looking for minerals.

There have been concerns over possible loss of land by some border communities during the border redrawing exercise

However, Nduhungirehe allayed such fears, saying that people's property will remain intact and in their hands.

Nduhungirehe, whose ministry is also in charge of East African Affairs, said that individuals whose property will fall across the border during the redrawing exercise will not be compensated but will continue to have rights of ownership.

"There will be no compensation to the affected people," Nduhungirehe said, adding, "But there is a common agreement from both governments that people whose properties fall into the opposite state from that of their origin will still have the right of ownership."

The technocrats that are handling the borderline resurvey process are using GPS machines to locate the original boundary coordinates.

"This process is being done carefully by experts from both countries to avoid any disputes," Nduhungirehe added.

The state minister added that the similar exercise was also ongoing along Rwanda-DR Congo border, and Rwanda-Burundi border despite the latter being on break momentarily due to recent political unrest in Burundi.