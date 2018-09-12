Uganda: Bobi Wine Ready to Die for Freedom

Photo: BobiWine/Facebook

Bobi Wine’s 2017 song Freedom was banned by the Uganda Communications Commission for its reference to Museveni who has been in power for over three decades.

The Ugandan legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, recently revealed that he is willing to die in the attempt to gain freedom for Uganda. Despite all the torture he has been through, he will be going back home to Uganda.

In an interview with the National Public Radio, Bobi Wine also said he was happy to be alive and for that reason his spirits are high, notwithstanding the pain he is in.

"Yes, I am going to go back to Uganda. I don't have another home; Uganda is my home. That is where I was born and that is where I will be buried. If my life is the sacrifice that has to be taken for the redemption of our country, so be it."

The pop star said that he was humbled by the fact that his torture at the hands of the state has attracted the eyes of the world but says there are hundreds if not thousands of people whose torture will never be known. His fight is to ensure that, while he can, he speaks out against the evils being perpetuated against ordinary people by the Museveni regime.

Bobi Wine's song Situka, just like many of his other songs was laden with anti-government rhetoric which didn't sit well with Yoweri Museveni. Photo: Facebook/BobiWine

Uganda's military gets hardware, cash and training from Washington. It has reportedly been given equipment, money and intelligence for the military's hunt for the Lord's Resistance Army warlord Joseph Kony. Museveni also receives diplomatic support from the US for his deployment of troops in international peacekeeping missions, including the fight against militants in Somalia.

Ugandan troops reportedly make up the bulk of the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, conducting operations against al-Shabab.

Wine says that this funding is used instead to torture ordinary people, saying that the gun that was used to shoot his driver dead was an American-supplied gun.

Getting asylum for himself and his family would be a life half lived, Wine has stated. He will go back to Uganda and fight, together with the 40-million Ugandans whose lives matter as much as his.