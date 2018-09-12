Rwanda: Govt Reaches Out to Electronics Importers to Help Reduce Planet Warming Gases

Rwanda, as part of efforts under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, has reiterated the commitment to achieve over 85 per cent reduction in consumption of planet warming gases known as "HFCs" by 2049 which will be through increasing use of planet climate friendly electronics.

The commitment was recently reiterated during a meeting on the importation of climate friendly gases used in fridges and air-conditioners.

Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol is an agreement that seeks to eliminate hydrofluorocarbons, the greenhouse gases better known as HFCs - usually used in refrigerators and air conditioners, among other coolants which do contribute to global warming.

According to Martine Uwera, the Montreal Protocol focal person at Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), there are alternatives to HFCs that are natural climate-friendly alternatives which do not damage climate and are commercially available and rapidly gaining the market share.

She cited an example of Hydrocarbons (HCs) that have high energy efficiency.

"We have so far conducted more than 10 trainings of 100 refrigeration technicians on good refrigeration practices and safe use of flammable refrigerants.

This will help to achieve over 85 per cent reduction in global warming gases by 2049," she said.

Coletha Ruhamya, the Director General of REMA, called upon importers of cooling equipment and refrigerants in Rwanda to actively participate in the implementation of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol so that Rwanda can successfully phase out the warming gases to the planet.

Phasing down HFCs is expected to avoid up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by the end of the century, hence contributing to the Paris Climate Agreement which targets limiting the global warming this century to under 2 degrees Celsius.

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol will enter into force on January 1, 2019.

Nations that ratified the treaty committed to cutting the production and consumption of HFCs by more than 80 per cent over the next 30 years and replace them with planet-friendly alternatives.