Rwanda: Manishimwe Extends Contract With Rayon

Rayon Sports midfielder Djabel Manishimwe has renewed his contract with the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalists by two years, which will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Tuesday by Rayon Sports' Secretary General, Bernard 'King' Itangishaka.

Manishimwe joined the blues in 2014 as a free agent from youthful side Isonga.

The sensational midfielder had enrolled to Isonga in 2011 at the age of 14, a side that was largely comprised of youngsters that had represented the country at the 2011 Africa U17 Cup of Nations (U17 AFCON) in Kigali and the FIFA World U17 Cup staged in Mexico.

"Djabel has signed two years of contract-extension with us, and is already training with his teammates ahead of the Enyimba clash in Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday," revealed Itangishaka.

Despite the club's official avoiding to disclose the player's salary, it is reported that Manishimwe's monthly salary will be increased from Rwf300,000 to 800,000 - excluding wages and bonuses on performance.

The eight-time Rwandan champions, host two-time African champions, Enyimba of Nigeria, at Kigali Stadium on September 16 before playing away on September 23.

The right-footed midfielder played a crucial role as Rayon Sports' run to an eighth league title last year, and has also been one of the team's key pillars in the ongoing bid for a first Caf Confederation Cup title.

The signing of Manishimwe, 21, puts an end to speculation in media that linked him with a move to Kosovo top-tier side, KF Llapi.