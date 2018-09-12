Africa: Local Supernatural Thriller the Tokoloshe to Screen At Comic Con Africa

If you're a scary movie fan, then you've got one more reason to visit Comic Con Africa. Local Supernatural Thriller The Tokoloshe will be screening at the festival, which will be held in South Africa for the first time from 14 to 16 September.

The movie, which was directed by Jerome Pikwane, stars Petronella Tshuma who plays the role of Busi - a young woman who is desperate for money and takes the night shift at the local hospital.

While on duty at the hospital Busi befriends a young girl who believes she is being terrorised by a Tokoloshe. When children start disappearing, Busi is forced to consider that the Tokoloshe could be responsible.

Speaking about the film and the response it's received globally, director Pikwane said in a press statement: "Audiences have responded positively both in the UK and at the premiere of The Tokoloshe in South Korea. The language of the film is universal."

He adds: "People are not only entertained, but they also think the story is very relevant. The film deals with a young woman who fights back against an evil spirit that has pursued her all her life. The Tokoloshe is, after all, a diminutive, mythological spirit evoked for the purposes of evil and most commonly associated with sexual plunder."

Comic Con Africa takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix and International Convention Centre from 14 to 16 September and will see the likes of The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman as well as Marvel's The Falcon actor Anthony Mackie in attendance.

Source: Supplied