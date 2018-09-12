12 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Second Phase of Gupta Naturalisation Inquiry Kicks Off

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs is expected to kick off with its second phase of investigations into the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family on Wednesday.

There are 26 questions seeking further clarity on processes the Department of Home Affairs took that allowed three Gupta brothers and their relatives to enter South Africa.

The committee concluded the initial phase of the naturalisation inquiry, where relevant information was collected, parliamentary spokesperson Malatswa Molepo said last Tuesday.

Molepo added that the committee had identified gaps which needed to be clarified by certain people to assist the committee to arrive at a conclusion.

Among those expected to give evidence on the first day are the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), the MEC of the North West Department of Education and Sports Development, and former home affairs department employee Cornelius Gideon Christians, Molepo said.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former director general of the home affairs department Mkhuseli Apleni were also expected to give evidence.

Last week, Parliament also said the committee considered it a must for the identified people to attend the hearings and that it would request the Speaker to summon those who were not prepared to appear.

"This matter has been in the public domain without resolution for too long. The committee is thus intending to bring this matter to finality," committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke said.

The proceedings are set to start at 08:30 and are expected to continue until Friday.

