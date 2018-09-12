12 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Who Died in Joburg Building Blaze to Be Honoured At Memorial Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

A memorial service for three firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty during the blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg last week, is expected to be held at Ellis Park on Wednesday.

The laying of wreaths is also expected to take place at the building where the tragedy happened.

Twenty-eight-year-old Simphiwe Moropane is believed to be the first firefighter to have died in the tragedy, after he slipped and fell from the 23rd floor of the building. He had run out of oxygen and had gone to the ledge to try to get air it was said.

The other two firefighters, 40-year-old Mduduzi Ndlovu and 37-year-old Kathutshelo Muedi are believed to have died from lack of oxygen after they became trapped in the building.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety Michael Sun are among those expected to attend the service.

"Our firefighters in Johannesburg regularly have to face life-threatening situations and continue to demonstrate their bravery in their efforts to keep our residents safe," the City said.

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has also expressed its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the firefighters and has encouraged the public to show support by attending the memorial.

The Bank of Lisbon building houses the Gauteng departments of health, human settlements, and cooperative government and traditional affairs. The fire broke out on the 23rd floor of the building.

It has since been revealed that the building was only 21% compliant with occupational health and safety standards, as opposed to 85%, which was the norm.

The wreath laying is scheduled for 10:30 and the procession is expected to move to the stadium at 11:30.

Source: News24

South Africa

No Justice for Assassinated Abahlali Activists

Investigating officer claimed no knowledge of S'fiso Ngcobo's case, hung up the phone, and blocked our number Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.