11 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Land Reform - 'What's Really Missing Is Political Will'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Leila Dougan

The Alliance for Rural Democracy marched to Parliament on 11 September 2018 to deliver demands which support land expropriation without compensation. Photo: Leila Dougan

In the wake of the public hearings on land expropriation without compensation, a handful of protesters gathered outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Tuesday 11 September before marching to Parliament to deliver a memorandum on the issue.

The coalition of activist groupings is demanding a pro-poor fast-tracked programme to land reform, security of tenure, the ending of corruption and nepotism when land is allocated and sustainable production support for black farmers. Other demands include affordable inner-city housing, a moratorium on farm evictions and tighter restrictions on the power of traditional leaders.

A protest was organised on Tuesday morning by civil society group the Alliance for Rural Democracy, which is made up of a coalition of land rights organisations and included farmworkers and dwellers, labour tenants, mining affected communities and people living in urban informal settlements, among others.

Karin Hendricks, a member of land rights group Reclaim the City, said activists from different organisations and provinces across the country are...

South Africa

No Justice for Assassinated Abahlali Activists

Investigating officer claimed no knowledge of S'fiso Ngcobo's case, hung up the phone, and blocked our number Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.