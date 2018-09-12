South Africa: Land Reform - 'What's Really Missing Is Political Will'

analysis

The Alliance for Rural Democracy marched to Parliament on 11 September 2018 to deliver demands which support land expropriation without compensation. Photo: Leila Dougan

In the wake of the public hearings on land expropriation without compensation, a handful of protesters gathered outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Tuesday 11 September before marching to Parliament to deliver a memorandum on the issue.

The coalition of activist groupings is demanding a pro-poor fast-tracked programme to land reform, security of tenure, the ending of corruption and nepotism when land is allocated and sustainable production support for black farmers. Other demands include affordable inner-city housing, a moratorium on farm evictions and tighter restrictions on the power of traditional leaders.

A protest was organised on Tuesday morning by civil society group the Alliance for Rural Democracy, which is made up of a coalition of land rights organisations and included farmworkers and dwellers, labour tenants, mining affected communities and people living in urban informal settlements, among others.

Karin Hendricks, a member of land rights group Reclaim the City, said activists from different organisations and provinces across the country are...