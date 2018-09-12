South Africa: Brazen Gang Blows Up Safe At Durban Motor Licensing Centre

Natal police are investigating a robbery after a gang of 10 brazen robbers blew open safe at the Umbilo motor licensing centre in Durban on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the men forced their way into the licensing centre at about 05:00 and held up security guards.

"It is alleged that the suspects used explosives to open a safe. Police are investigating a case of robbery," Mbhele added.

KZN transport department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa was unable to say what the robbers took.

He said operations at the centre were temporarily disrupted.

"The department [will] ensure that the offices will be fully operational on Wednesday," he added.

Source: <b>News24</b>