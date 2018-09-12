South Africa: KZN Health Department Denies Ngwelezana Hospital Closed Doors, Turned Patients Away

Natal health department has denied that Ngwelezana Hospital in Empangeni was closed on Tuesday.

However, the department "apologised" for a "technological glitch" that led to some patients being turned away.

A caller told News24 earlier on Tuesday that the hospital had closed and that people had been turned away.

"The department wishes to apologise to the public for a technological glitch that resulted in the hospital's inability to provide certain health technology services that rely on connectivity to the server.

"However, this is temporary. Technicians are currently on site and are engaged with rectifying the situation," department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said.

"The hospital is not closed," she insisted.

Source: <b>News24</b>