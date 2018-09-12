Photo: Daily Nation

The grounded Mv Jambo lies in a ramp on Mombasa Island side of the Likoni channel on September 12, 2018.

Traffic woes rocked the Likoni Channel in Mombasa on Wednesday morning after Mv Jambo, one of Kenya's biggest ferry, broke down.

Motorists and pedestrians seeking to cross the Indian Ocean to South Coast were forced to queue for long hours to get transport.

Mv Jambo is one of the biggest ferry that the Kenya Ferry Services relies on deal with congestion at the channel.

The vessel broke down on the Mombasa Island side of the channel after it developed a mechanical problem, according to a KFS official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to issue press statements.

The Nation team saw the faulty ferry at the ramp of the channel.

The breakdown has resulted in traffic snarl-up on both sides of the channel as the management struggles to help pedestrians cross the ocean.

The grounding of Mv Jambo has left three ferries -- Mv Nyayo, Mv Harambee and Mv Kwale-- in operation.