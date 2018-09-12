12 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Traffic Woes Rock Likoni Channel As MV Jambo Breaks Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
The grounded Mv Jambo lies in a ramp on Mombasa Island side of the Likoni channel on September 12, 2018.
By Mohamed Ahmed

Traffic woes rocked the Likoni Channel in Mombasa on Wednesday morning after Mv Jambo, one of Kenya's biggest ferry, broke down.

Motorists and pedestrians seeking to cross the Indian Ocean to South Coast were forced to queue for long hours to get transport.

Mv Jambo is one of the biggest ferry that the Kenya Ferry Services relies on deal with congestion at the channel.

The vessel broke down on the Mombasa Island side of the channel after it developed a mechanical problem, according to a KFS official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to issue press statements.

The Nation team saw the faulty ferry at the ramp of the channel.

The breakdown has resulted in traffic snarl-up on both sides of the channel as the management struggles to help pedestrians cross the ocean.

The grounding of Mv Jambo has left three ferries -- Mv Nyayo, Mv Harambee and Mv Kwale-- in operation.

Kenya

No Plan to Bury Sharon Yet - Parents

The family of the slain university student Ms Sharon Otieno has put on hold funeral preparations indefinitely awaiting… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.