12 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: We Do Not Plan to Bury Sharon Yet, Say Parents

Photo: Benson Momanyi/Daily Nation
Sharon Otieno's parents Douglas Otieno (in black cap) and Melida Auma (second right) with their relatives at Homa Bay where Migori Governor Okoth Obado's personal assistant Michael Oyamo was to be arraigned over the abduction and murder of their daughter in the picture taken on Tuesday September 11, 2018.
By Rushdie Oudia

The family of the slain university student Ms Sharon Otieno has put on hold funeral preparations indefinitely awaiting conclusion of investigations into their daughter's death.

Sharon's parents Douglas Otieno and Melida Auma said there was no plan at the moment to bury their daughter until the culprits who took her life are brought to book.

"We are not carrying out any burial preparations, we cannot talk much unless our lawyer divulges more information," said the mother. The same was confirmed by the father who spoke to the Nation inside the Homa Bay law courts.

The parents, alongside other close relatives, have been attending court sessions since Monday and waiting for longer hours to keep tabs on the investigation.

EXCESSIVE BLEEDING

The post-mortem conducted at Rachuonyo Level-Four Hospital Mortuary at Oyugis, Homa Bay County last Friday revealed that the 26-year old student died of excessive bleeding.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said there were also strangulation marks on Ms Otieno's neck and several bruises on her body, signs of the struggle and fight she gave before she succumbed to the injuries.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, who is Sharon's family lawyer, earlier warned that burial will not take place until police arrest her killers.

JOINING THE CASE

"Kenya is usually a forgetful country and the moment we bury Sharon Otieno, we will forget everything to do with her death," Mr Kaluma said.

The MP also revealed to journalists inside the court that the family will be joining the case but at a later date.

"It is still pre-mature for the family to be enjoined in the case, we will wait until charges are levelled against the suspects is when we will seek to be enjoined," said Mr Kaluma.

