Congo-Kinshasa/Zimbabwe: DRC Back-to-Back Ties Crucial for Warriors

ZIMBABWE'S upcoming back-to-back assignment against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers next month is likely to define their campaign.

The Warriors, who drew 1-1 with Congo-Brazzaville on Sunday, returned home yesterday high in confidence, with coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his troops declaring they have fixed their attention firmly on the impending blockbuster.

Most of the South Africa-based players immediately connected to their bases, while skipper Knowledge Musona flew straight to Belgium.

"Right now I don't want to talk about being at the top or who is at the bottom.

"We just have to take each game as it comes. All we want to fight for is to go and play in the finals in Cameroon.

"I think we have to fight hard and try to get a good result, especially in the away game (against DRC)," said Chidzambwa.

Zimbabwe gave a decent account in Congo, especially in the first half, when they took the lead courtesy of midfielder Khama Billiat.

"We could have wrapped up the game with the chances that we got, but that's how football goes. I am not really disappointed, but to tell the truth I think we should have come back home with three points. We have to work on all the areas of our game - defence, midfield and attack," said Chidzambwa.

Warriors' midfielder Billiat yesterday urged his teammates not to sit on their laurels.

"We just have to be mentally and physically strong and make sure we come here with one purpose to help one another to qualify again.

"We know how it is to qualify and the feeling never fades away. It's still in our hearts, it still feels like it happened yesterday.

"So we want to make it again.

"But God always has better plans. There are ways that we want things to be done, but God always prepares something better.

"So we just have to look forward and soldier on, take each game as it comes and make sure we collect as much points as we can," said Billiat.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward said he was happy with the Warriors' play although he felt they needed to be more lethal in their finishing.

"You can only get worried when you don't create chances.

"But if you create chances and you miss you should be happy, at least, because when you go back to training you know you have to work on finishing.

"It's unlike having no chances created at all. I always say that I am one player who doesn't chicken out whenever it gets tough.

"I want challenges. I want to go back to the same position again and see if I can repeat the same mistake.

"That's how we grow as footballers. As a player, you need to challenge yourself continuously, otherwise there is no room for mediocrity.

"I don't think it's the kind of result that we wanted, but a point away is something that we can take.

"We are happy we played better and we created more chances. I think we are moving in the right direction.

"Against DRC, it's a tough game. We just need everyone to be fit, raise their hands to represent their country and we need to score goals obviously for us to win the game.

"We are looking forward to it. We are going back to our clubs and make sure we are in the right shape for the upcoming AFCON qualifier."