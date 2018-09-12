10 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Morroco Tops Africa in Implementing SDGs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Bizimungu

The inaugural index on how African countries are implementing the Sustainable Development Goals was released on Monday in Kigali, indicating that Morocco is on top of countries that are making strides in implementing the global goals.

The report, the Africa SDG Index and Dashboards Report 2018, was released by the Sustainable Development Goals Centre for Africa on Monday morning in Kigali.

SDGs are a global goals for sustainable development currently being implemented by more than 90 countries.

According to the index, Morocco leads the continent at 66.1 per cent of implementing the global goals, with 12 years remaining to the deadline set by the United Nations.

Rwanda has been ranked among the top countries in Africa that have implemented the sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to an index released on Monday.

Rwanda was ranked at the 11th position among the 51 Africa countries that were tracked, scoring 57.9.

SDGs, which are set to be achieved by 2030, were introduced to take over from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) whose deadline came to pass in 2015.

The report ranks African states according to 97 indicators across the 17 sustainable development goals.

Africa

U.S. Refusal to Be Investigated By the ICC Redeems African Leaders

America's contemptuous dismissal of the International Criminal Court's attempts to investigate allegations of torture… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.