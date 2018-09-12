Africa: Morroco Tops Africa in Implementing SDGs

The inaugural index on how African countries are implementing the Sustainable Development Goals was released on Monday in Kigali, indicating that Morocco is on top of countries that are making strides in implementing the global goals.

The report, the Africa SDG Index and Dashboards Report 2018, was released by the Sustainable Development Goals Centre for Africa on Monday morning in Kigali.

SDGs are a global goals for sustainable development currently being implemented by more than 90 countries.

According to the index, Morocco leads the continent at 66.1 per cent of implementing the global goals, with 12 years remaining to the deadline set by the United Nations.

Rwanda has been ranked among the top countries in Africa that have implemented the sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to an index released on Monday.

Rwanda was ranked at the 11th position among the 51 Africa countries that were tracked, scoring 57.9.

SDGs, which are set to be achieved by 2030, were introduced to take over from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) whose deadline came to pass in 2015.

The report ranks African states according to 97 indicators across the 17 sustainable development goals.