12 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Wema Sepetu On Why She Likes Men 'Who Can Discipline Her'

Photo: Wema Sepetu/Instagram
Wema Sepetu.
By Chad Kitundu

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has shocked her online fans with her taste for men she can date.

Wema revealed that she prefers a man who can beat her up her once in a while as a way of disciplining her when she is on the wrong.

The 29-year-old made the remarks while attending her manager Neema Ndepanya's birthday party in Salasala, Dar es Salam.

Asked what qualities she looks for in man before deciding to date a man, Wema firmly said she would not like to reside with a man her whole life, without the man ever beating her up even once.

"Napenda mwanaume anipige kipigo siyo mwanaume mnaishi miaka yote, halafu hata kukupiga kofi kidogo hakupigi," Wema told Ijumaa Wikienda .

Wema is a former beauty queen and has dated high profile celebrities in Tanzania including popular singers Diamond Platnumz, Ommy Dimpoz, 2014 Big Brother winner Idris Sultan, Luis Munana and the late actor Steven Kanumba.

