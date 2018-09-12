Namibia: No Regrets On Tipeeg - Schlettwein

THE government does not regret spending N$14 billion on the Targeted Intervention Programme for Employment and Economic Growth (Tipeeg), but returns would have been high, finance minister Calle Schlettwein says.

"I don't regret spending Tipeeg funds, but I wish Tipeeg had better returns. I wanted much better productive capacity out of that huge amount we spent," the minister said during an interview with journalists at State House on Monday.

Another thing the minister would have loved to have seen is the creation of more jobs.

"I wanted much better employment figures. We have not seen any significant impact. We expected better returns. That was what we wanted, but we did not get it," he stated.

Through Tipeeg, the government intended to create 104 000 jobs over a three-year period, between 2011 and 2014.

When the programme came to an end in 2014, N$11 billion had been spent.

Tipeeg has been widely criticised for creating mainly short-term jobs, despite the huge budget. Media reports show that in the three years, the programme created 83 000 jobs, of which only 15 829 were permanent.

Asked about the lessons learnt from Tipeeg, Schlettwein said the government is now in a better position when selecting projects.

"We have focused on the logistics hub, which is a labour-intensive activity, with all the services that are linked to logistics infrastructure," he explained.

The minister continued: "We are concentrating on economic diversification and productive capacity improvement so that we also embrace artificial intelligence. We have to be aware that robots will do many routine jobs."

To create more jobs, the government has shifted its focus to service industries such as logistics, and financial and engineering services to address unemployment, Schlettwein said.

"That is where we believe the replacement will move into. Manufacturing is good, but it is an area that is most risk-prone for artificial intelligence and robotics," he observed.

- Nampa