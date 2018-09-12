Namibia: Polish Tourists Robbed

TWO Polish women tourists who are visiting Namibia were robbed near Spitzkoppe on Monday.

An incident report issued by Erongo acting regional crime investigations coordinator Daniel Gurirab on Monday said Marta Kucharz (33) and Iga Jakubowska (32) were driving in a hired vehicle from Uis to the Spitzkoppe around 10h00 when a silver car with three occupants overtook and stopped in front of them on the gravel road, about 60 kilometres from Uis.

The tourists managed to divert and speed off, but the suspects' vehicle pursued them and stopped in front of them again, forcing them to stop.

The three suspects then approached the women's vehicle, one of them allegedly wielding a panga with which he smashed their vehicle's windows, while the other two suspects removed valuable belongings such as cameras, wallets, backpacks, clothes and N$7 000 in cash.

"The robbers demanded more money from the tourists, and threatened them," explained Gurirab, adding that the tourists did not take the registration number of the vehicle, nor could they describe the robbers' appearance. Fortunately, they were not harmed. The suspects drove off in the direction of Usakos, and the police in the area were informed to be on the lookout. No one was arrested by the time of going to print.