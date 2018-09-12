12 September 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingos Talks Teenage Pregnancy With Otjiwarongo Pupils

Tagged:

Related Topics

FIRST LADY Monica Geingos on Friday held a discussion on teenage pregnancy with nearly 2 000 pupils at Otjiwarongo as she launched the #Be Free Campaign for the Otjozondjupa region.

The #Be Free Campaign is a platform created for young people aged between 15 and 24 to speak about their social and life challenges. It is an initiative of the First Lady's office, and with the addition of Otjiwarongo on Friday, it has been taken to all 14 regions of the country.

After being launched in the various regions, the campaign is now expected to be continued by individual regions led by either the Namibian Police, ministries of health, gender equality and child welfare, or education.

Otjiwarongo's launch took place at the Swanevelder Community Hall, where Geingos told pupils of the Paresis Senior Secondary School, Otjiwarongo SSS, Monica Geingos Junior Secondary School and Donatus SSS that it bothered her to see girls being pregnant while still in school.

"I am disturbed. It disturbs me to see a schoolchild bringing in a life of another child in the world," she said, urging pupils not to be forced to produce babies, and instead to take their education as key to a bright future. Geingos said in the old days, parents produced about 10 children because they had a poor primary healthcare system which did not guarantee their 10 children's survival, noting that there was a high mortality rate those days.

"Our parents also wanted many children to help them work in the fields during farming seasons," she added.

According to Geingos, many children were also seen as pension or social welfare guarantee to parents when they get old - "which is not the case anymore because there is monetary pension pay-outs from the government for every pensioner now".

The schoolboys and girls queued up to ask Geingos questions.

Some pupils asked her to define freedom, to which she said freedom is total psychological, financial and emotional joy and peace with oneself.

The pupils also asked her what the government is doing in connection with learners, under-aged and above 18, who consume alcohol at bars.

A panel discussion, debate and drama also took place on alcohol and drug abuse, gender-based violence, poverty, HIV-AIDS and lack of parental involvement.

- Nampa

Namibia

24 000 Positive for Malaria in Kavango Regions

ABOUT 132 304 people were tested for malaria at health facilities in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions, of whom… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.