Namibia: Erongo Records Highest Suicide Rate

THE Erongo region has recorded the highest regional suicide rate since January this year, something which governor Cleophas Mutjavikua yesterday linked to increasing job losses.

"People who come to the region are job seekers and we have had a lot of job losses. So imagine watching when your house gets taken away, your furniture [gets taken] and your children no longer have food and you are back at square one," said Mutjavikua.

His comments come in the wake of health deputy minister, Juliet Kavetuna, revealing on Monday that Erongo had recorded most suicides during the first quarter of the year, with 48 cases reported.

Kavetuna made the remarks at the International Suicide Prevention Day event held on Monday in Windhoek under the theme 'Working together to prevent suicide'.

She said the second highest suicide rate was recorded in the two Kavango regions, with a combined 38 cases, while Oshikoto region had 25 and Ohangwena 23. Oshana recorded 19 suicides thus far.

The lowest suicide rates were recorded in Hardap (9), Omaheke (7) and Kunene (5).

In addition to these cases, police recorded 131 cases of suicide from April to July this year - with 35 cases in April, 41 in May, 27 in June and 28 in July.

Kavetuna said in 2012 Namibia was number 11 in the world in terms of highest suicide rates, and fourth in Africa after Mozambique, Tanzania and Burundi.

"In Namibia, as elsewhere in the world, self directed violence is a serious economic and public health concern and a challenge [...] social workers are providing psycho-social support to the survivor, family, friends and the community who are affected by attempted and complete suicide cases," said Kavetuna.

She said 2015 data showed that Namibia had 22,1 suicide deaths for every 100 000 of the population, and that the causes of suicide are complex.

Kavetuna said the ministry was implementing preventative and treatment mechanisms with other role players, such as the safety and security and gender ministries, Debmarine Namibia, Lifeline/Childline Namibia and the Council of Churches in Namibia, among others.

"The activities include, among others, outreaches to schools, media coverage on information about suicide, outreaches to churches [..]," Kavetuna said. According to her, gender-based violence was linked to suicide and this would be addressed.

"As long as people are feeling helpless and hopeless, their psycho-social well-being will be compromised. The tragedy of suicide will thus continue to haunt us and we will all be directly/indirectly affected by the death of yet another Namibian," said Kavetuna.

Chief social worker in the health ministry, Bessie Basson, yesterday said she could not comment ahead of a ministerial report that will be released in October on 'prevalence of and interventions in relation to suicide in Namibia' for 2016.

However, she mentioned that more social workers were needed as those who were available could not keep up with the growing social problems.

Constituency councillor for Ndonga Linena in Kavango East region, Petrus Kavhura said his area has more cases of attempted suicides than actual suicides.

"Most of the issues that lead to attempting suicide in this constituency include alcohol abuse and social problems. We have noticed that this is becoming a problem and are now prioritising awareness in this regard," said Kavhura.

Kavango West Mankumpi constituency councillor Lukas Muha said suicides were not a serious issue in the constituency.

"We do raise awareness, but our area is very peaceful," said Muha.