Tanzania: Three Firms Support Water Programme in Three Regions

SOME residents in Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara regions are set to benefit from a multi-million water project implemented by three organisations.

The half billion-shilling project is implemented jointly by Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), Germany Development Agency (GIZ) and Water Witness International.

SBL Corporate Relations Director John Wanyancha said the project was estimated to cost a total of 560.7m/- and dubbed Maji Sasa.

"The project will benefit a total of 323,198 people in Arusha, 275,900 people in Hanang' and 116,313 people in Siha District," said Wanyancha.

The project aimed at developing a transferable methodology for efficiently assessing and responding to water challenges facing smallholders and supply chain stakeholders.

He said the project will also develop, implement and evaluate six modules of support to improve the water security and broader sustainability and reduce business, water and climate risks for 70 small to medium sized farm enterprises in SBL barley supply chain.

The project will supplement EABL who is a major shareholder for SBL, smallholder support package for sustainable agriculture to ensure security, quality and availability of locally produced raw material's sourcing.