12 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tree Regenerating Programme Changes Face of Kongwa

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

ENVIRONMENT conservation organisation, Lead Foundation has embarked on Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) programme in Kongwa District, an initiative aimed at regenerating and managing trees and shrubs from tree stumps.

Lead Foundation Administrative Officer, Ms Hagali Mbulla, told the 'Daily News' here yesterday that her organisation has regenerated 167,000 trees from tree stumps for the past three months.

"Under the programme, we have reached 48,000 farmers through our programme champions, who help us to raise awareness on the initiative," said the organisation's Administrative Officer.

Ms Mbulla said her organisation would extend the programme to other districts after covering Kongwa, pointing out FMNR was applicable to dry lands and grazing lands in order to restore degraded forests by reversing biodiversity loss and reducing vulnerability to climate change.

"We have appointed 250 programme champions to extend the programme. Every programme champion is tasked to visit 150 households," she said.

Ms Mbulla noted that FMNR can also play an important role in maintaining not-yet-degraded landscapes in a productive state, largely when combined with other sustainable land management practices.

"It has become a potent tool in increasing food security, resilience and climate change adaptation in Sahel region of Africa," she observed.

Ms Mbulla pointed out that the programme compliments the evergreen agriculture and agro forestry and that it considered a good entry point for resource poor and risk averse farmers to adopt a low cost and risk technique. "It serves as stepping stone to greater agricultural intensification as farmers become more receptive to new ideas," she said.

