12 September 2018

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Argentina Can Learn From Seychelles' Tourism Industry, New Ambassador Says

Increasing cooperation and developing the commercial ties between Seychelles and Argentina even further are the main areas of focus outlined by the new ambassador to the island nation.

The newly accredited ambassador of Argentina to Seychelles, Martin Bustillo, made this statement to the press on Tuesday after he presented his credentials to Seychelles' President, Danny Faure, at State House, Victoria.

"The existing relationship between Seychelles and Argentina is a good and old relationship dating back to when Seychelles gained its independence. We have a lot of things to do to increase our cooperation with the aim of learning from each other, have more development and to preserve our commercial relations," said Bustillo.

He added that "Argentina believes that Africa and Latin America are brother continents, sharing the same principles and friendship, making it a good basis to further develop bilateral relations between Seychelles and Argentina."

Bustillo said that during his five-year term as the ambassador of Argentina to Seychelles he will share his country's experience in agriculture with the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"On the other hand, Seychelles has a very good experience in the tourism industry and we can learn from you on how to improve our tourism capacity," said Bustillo.

Tourism is the main pillar of Seychelles' economy and since the start of 2018, over 233,400 visitors have set foot in the island nation.

The newly accredited ambassador will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

