Uganda: Bobi Wine's Body Guard Charged With Treason, Remanded

Photo: Daily Monitor

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine at a recent press conference.

Kampala, Uganda — Edward Ssebuufu, the personal bodyguard of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu charged with treason.

Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe was charged before Gulu grade One Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana. He was charged together with Musa Ssenyange alias Rabadaba Musisi, a 31-year-old driver a resident in Njeru Town Council in Buikwe district.

Julius Ochen, a state Prosecutor told court that the duo is part of the 33 suspects who were charged in the same court with treason. It is alleged that while in Arua, they threw stones at the convoy of President Museveni and smashed the rear window.

Tony Kitara and Ocaya Acellam, the accused's lawyers attempted to block the charges saying that the Civil Division of the High Court had ordered Ssebuufu be released unconditionally.

However, Ochen said the order was meant to prevent the detention of the suspects in illegal facilities. He said bringing the suspects in court would prevent further illegal detention when they are remanded to a prison facility.

Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana then advised the suspects to apply for bail in High Court and remanded them to Gulu Central Prison to October 1st.

Ssebuufu 37, was allegedly picked up by state operatives from Semakokiro Plaza in Kamwokya on August 25th. He was locked up incommunicado in unknown place.

On Saturday, he was transferred to Gulu Central Police Station.