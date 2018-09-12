12 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lorry Driver in Murang'a Charged With Attempted Murder After Slashing Police With Panga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martin Mwaura

A lorry driver accused of slashing a police officer on the face with a panga and nearly killing him was charged with attempted murder and assault before a Murang'a court.

Mr Evanson Muriithi on Wednesday appeared before resident magistrate Violet Ochanda to answer to charges of resisting arrest and attempted murder after assaulting traffic officer Roba Chachu with a panga on Kenol-Murang'a Road.

The court heard that Mr Muriithi, on the morning of September 5, assaulted the officer who wanted to arrest him for causing a traffic incident while driving a lorry under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect is accused of causing Mr Chachu grievous injuries after slashing his chin with the panga.

He however denied committing the offence.

The prosecution made an appeal to the court to suspend a bond of Sh50,000 the accused had been given saying he was a flight risk as he hails from Meru County and tracing him would be a problem.

The application was granted and Mr Muriithi was remanded in custody at Murang'a GK prison pending a mention of the case on September 27.

The police officer is recuperating at a hospital in Nairobi after a successful surgery to put a plate on the shattered chin.

Kenya

It Wasn't Me - Obado Denies Role in Sharon Otieno's Murder

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has spoken out publicly, for the first time since the murder of Sharon Otieno, and says he… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.