Kenya: Lorry Driver in Murang'a Charged With Attempted Murder After Slashing Police With Panga

A lorry driver accused of slashing a police officer on the face with a panga and nearly killing him was charged with attempted murder and assault before a Murang'a court.

Mr Evanson Muriithi on Wednesday appeared before resident magistrate Violet Ochanda to answer to charges of resisting arrest and attempted murder after assaulting traffic officer Roba Chachu with a panga on Kenol-Murang'a Road.

The court heard that Mr Muriithi, on the morning of September 5, assaulted the officer who wanted to arrest him for causing a traffic incident while driving a lorry under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect is accused of causing Mr Chachu grievous injuries after slashing his chin with the panga.

He however denied committing the offence.

The prosecution made an appeal to the court to suspend a bond of Sh50,000 the accused had been given saying he was a flight risk as he hails from Meru County and tracing him would be a problem.

The application was granted and Mr Muriithi was remanded in custody at Murang'a GK prison pending a mention of the case on September 27.

The police officer is recuperating at a hospital in Nairobi after a successful surgery to put a plate on the shattered chin.