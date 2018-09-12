Madrid — Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Fernando Martín Valenzuela Marzo, reiterated the position of his country in support of the efforts of the UN Secretary General's Envoy for Western Sahara to find a lasting solution to the conflict in Western Sahara, during a meeting with the Delegate of the Polisario Front in Spain, Jira Bulahi.

During the meeting the Sahrawi representative reiterated the Polisario Front's willingness to sit at the negotiating table, provided that they lead to respect for resolutions that allow the Saharawi people to exercise their right to self-determination and completion of the decolonization process of the last colony in Africa.

She urged Spain to respect the judgment of the European Court of Justice and to call on the member countries of the European Union to refrain from the illegal exploitation of the natural resources in the occupied territories of Western Sahara.