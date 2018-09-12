South Africa: #StateCaptureInquiry - Zondo Expected to Deliver Decision to Cross-Examine Witnesses On Thursday

The chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to deliver his decision on applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Zondo will deliver his decision on Thursday at 10:00 in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Last week, Zondo expressed concerns over the Gupta brothers' applications from abroad to cross-examine witnesses.

This was after advocate Mike Hellens, SC, for Ajay Gupta, said his client was willing to testify and wanted to cross-examine witnesses from a location outside South Africa.

He said the commission doesn't have to send a "caravan" to Dubai, one person can go.

Hellens claimed that the Gupta brothers were worried about possibly being arrested if they returned to South Africa, labelling the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as "recklessly incompetent and a national embarrassment".

Hellens also told the commission that Ajay Gupta has a "powerfully contrary version" to former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's version of events, that might not be put before the commission.

Mentor told the commission that Ajay Gupta had offered her the job of public enterprises minister if she in turn would drop the SAA Johannesburg to Mumbai route so that a Gupta-linked company, Jet Airways, could benefit.

She said Ajay told her that there was a planned reshuffle by former president Jacob Zuma and he was going to fire Barbara Hogan, who was the incumbent.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas also claimed the Guptas offered him R600m if he accepted the finance minister post.

So far, six witnesses have testified.

The public hearings will continue on Monday with the testimony of representatives of banks regarding the closure of Gupta-related accounts.

