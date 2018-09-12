South Africa: Concussion Blow for Bulls' Bok Prop

The Blue Bulls are likely to face the Pumas this Friday without the services of Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane .

Nyakane left the field on a stretcher after suffering a blow to the head in the Bulls' 45-40 Currie Cup win over Griquas in Kimberley last Saturday.

He is still showing concussion symptoms and is unlikely to be available for Friday's clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Wing Jamba Ulengo consulted a specialist on Monday regarding a problematic knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Blue Bulls also welcomed the return of No 8 and captain Hanro Liebenberg (illness) as well as centre Johnny Kotze and lock Ruben van Heerden (both concussion). All three players will be available for selection against the Pumas.

Source: Sport24