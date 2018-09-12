11 September 2018

Uganda: Bobi Wine Crackdown - U.S. National Deported for Violating 'Immigration Laws'

By Job Bwire

Uganda has expelled an American national, a Co-founder of ShuleFoundation, a charity organisation that has been helping needy children access education in Uganda on allegations of violating immigration laws.

Human rights lawyer, Mr Nicholas Opiyo on Monday said Ms Jacqueline Wolfson was arrested at the weekend deported by the Ugandan authorities via a KLM flight out of Entebbe at about 11.45pm on Sunday, over what he described as baseless accusations of using her NGO to fund Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi populary known as Bobi Wine and his People Power Movement.

However, government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo, the Executive Director, Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday said Ms Wolfsom had been deported for allegedly violating immigration laws.

"This is to inform the public that Jacqueline Wolfson holding a tourist visa, but passing as a charity giver under Shule Foundation has been removed from Uganda for violation of immigration laws," he said. "Further, there is no record at immigration that Jacqueline Wolfsom has ever applied for a work permit since 2014 when she has been visiting Uganda," Mr Opondo added.

Her deportation came just minutes after President Museveni in his four-hour address the nation on Sunday accused "external forces" of trying to foment trouble by funding his political opponents in a bid to undermine the country's image abroad.

In his speech, Mr Museveni criticised the opposition and accused "external forces" of seeking to "sabotage" Uganda's growth.

Mr Museveni's address comes at a time when the country grapples with a wave of unrest following the arrest of several parliamentarians including Bobi Wine, drawing an unusual amount of attention and condemnation from abroad.

Mr Museveni, who took power in 1986, claimed "foreign money" was being funnelled to his political opponents by unnamed NGOs to foment trouble by paying youngsters to burn tyres and throw rocks at police.

The aim, he said, was to "show the world Uganda is not stable".

And Uganda would deal firmly with opposition troublemakers, he pledged.

"The undisciplined opposition politicians that are accused of terrorism against the population, conspiracy to commit arson or treason should be handled firmly," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

