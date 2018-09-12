11 September 2018

Uganda: Three People Die in Rubirizi Accident

By Felix Ainebyoona

Rubirizi — Three people on Tuesday died in an accident at Rutoto trading centre along Ishaka-Katunguru road when a Fuso Lorry registration number UAZ 442F overturned several times.

According to Rubirizi District Police Commander Ahmed Hasunira, a Fuso lorry which was carrying bicycle spare parts got a mechanical problem as it was slopping down the Nkombe hill and failed to break before swaying away from the road.

"The accident happened at around 10am when a Fuso lorry that was coming from Kampala heading to Kasese got a mechanical problem and could not stop after reaching the Nkombe hill which is steep sloping. The driver failed to control the vehicle and it ended up rolling into the eucalyptus trees along the way," Mr Hasunira said.

Police have identified the deceased as Bwambale Derrick, 21, Kahayika Innocent, 31, and the driver Kigumba Charles, 32, all residents of Kasese District.

Mr Hasunira warned the drivers to respect traffic rules and always assess the mechanical conditions of their vehicles before driving to avoid such incidents.

"Ishaka-Katunguru road is now under construction so drivers should be careful and respect traffic rules. They should also assess the mechanical conditions of their vehicles before driving to avoid such incidents," Mr Hasunira said

The deceased were taken to Rugazi health centre IV for post-mortem.

