11 September 2018

Uganda: Army Disperse Bobi Wine Return Preparation Meeting

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — A combined force of the army and police Tuesday dispersed a preparation meeting for the return of Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb and arrested one of the assembly organisers.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who is currently in US undergoing treatment for torture injuries that were inflicted on him by members of security forces during the Arua Municipality by-election fracas, is expected to return to the country on an unspecified date.

The youth who donned in T-shirts inscribed with the MP's slogan "People Power, Our Power"; had called a meeting to deliberate on how the MP would be welcomed home but security forces dispersed them before they could proceed.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Area spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the army and police intervened because the youth were holding an unauthorised rally and had erected Mr Kyagulanyi posters.

"This demonstration or meeting was not authorised because they had not written to police. We came in to stop it and we arrested their ringleader. We also recovered some items," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police identified the suspect as Mr Ibrahim Agaba who they said had mobilised his fellow youth to participate in the gathering. He said the recovered items included People Power t-shirts and posters.

"Agaba is being held at Kira Road Police Station. We have preferred charges of inciting violence against him. We advise the youth to stop engaging in illegal demonstrations," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Asked whether they had thought the situation could go out of hand, a reason the army was swiftly deployed, Mr Owoyesigyire said: "Why would someone be surprised by army working with police? They are our sister security agency and we always work together."

Police say the gathering also wanted to protest the detention of Mr Kyagulanyi's bodyguard Eddie Ssebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe who had been in custody for a fortnight.

He was arrested a week after his boss was arrested by army on allegations of stoning President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade. The MP and 32 others were charged with treason.

