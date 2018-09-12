South Africa: PowerFM Suspends Talk Show Host JJ Tabane

Power 98.7 has "temporarily suspended" the services of JJ Tabane as host of Power Perspective , the radio station confirmed on Wednesday.

Tabane was suspended for using the station as a platform to address a personal issue by apologising to acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director general Phumla Williams for "his own conduct, which he attributed to his then ambition and interests as well as those of (former communications) minister Faith Muthambi".

Earlier this month, Williams testified at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that Muthambi wanted to "steal at all cost" from the GCIS.

Williams told the commission that Muthambi rendered the GCIS dysfunctional during her short stint as minister, at one point appointing a junior to act as the director general, bypassing three deputy directors general.

She said Muthambi had also stripped her of 70% of her functions as deputy director general, including her responsibilities over supply chain management and finances.

Williams also said Muthambi wanted to oust her because she wanted someone in charge of procurement and finances that "they could manipulate".

However, spin doctor Chris Vick responded to Tabane and said: "But you used to work for #faithmuthambi when she was communications minister, bro. Didn't you set up that huge advisory panel for her (the one I resigned from) and write those ridiculous opinion pieces in her name? Weren't you advising her? #StateCaptureInquiry @Powerfm987."

The station said it asked Tabane to clarify the allegations contained in Vick's tweet and the subsequent interview he and Vick participated in on the Power Drive on Tuesday, September 4.

The station added that it also gave Tabane an opportunity to "appraise the station about the veracity of the allegations" raised during the debate around state capture which linked him to alleged improper conduct based on his association with Muthambi.

"Mr JJ Tabane assured the station manager that he had made full disclosure of all material facts pertaining to the matter.

"Power 98.7 views Mr JJ Tabane's failure to make the foregoing material disclosures as well the utilisation of the programme for personal purposes in serious light. "In light of all these developments, Power 98.7 considered it prudent to suspend Mr JJ Tabane's hosting of Power Perspective , whilst it considers the implications of his conduct," it said.

Tabane was not available for comment.

