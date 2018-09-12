12 September 2018

The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)

Ethiopia Embarks On $43 Million Road Infrastructure Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Green

Ethiopia, Africa's fastest growing economy is set to embark on its infrastructure journey, to improve the transport and network connection to boost trade. The second most populated country is touted to lead the continent in the infrastructure project that will catapult the country's global economic outlook based on the creation of business and investment opportunities. Better infrastructure has lured investors into economies and created employment opportunities as well.

The Addis Ababa City Roads Authority is on the verge of completing the signing of road designing and construction contracts with six constructors and five consultancy companies. The agreement is believed to be in the region of $43 million (Birr 1.2 billion). Authority's Director General Moges Tibebu stated that the Government forecasts to complete the project within two years.

According to the terms agreed on the commitment, there will be the construction of new 25.32 km asphalt concrete roads within Addis Ababa, the capital of the country, as well as the design of the new156 km road construction in different locations of the town.

The ease of movement of both goods and commodities should spiral business and trade in the country's commercial and cultural hub. Traffic snarl up has slowed down the business effectiveness and hampered the growth of the business environment in the largest city in Ethiopia. The plans induced to curb such hurdles should help the ease of doing business and benefit the various sectors.

Improved coverage of the city will foresee the development of startups, employment creation and contribution to the GDP of the country. The attractiveness of the promising market in the nation has caused investors to flock. The upgrade of such infrastructure is hence crucial to accommodate the growing market.

The road sector is covering the bigger chunk of the Parliament's budget and other similar projects to attract more businesses.

Ethiopia

Commissioner of Ethiopian Investment Commission Resigns

Belachew Mekuria (PhD), Commissioner of Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), has resigned from his position effective… Read more »

Read the original article on The Exchange.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.