Uganda: Father, Son Hacked to Death in Kajjansi

Kampala — Two residents of Lweza B Sone, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District were Tuesday killed by assailants who invaded their home.

Emma Kanywamusayi, 51, and his 21-year-old son, Henry Kanywamusayi, were killed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said the deceaseds' bodies bore deep machete wounds.

The duo was reportedly hacked by thugs who broke into their house at about 2am.

Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the Kanywamusayis were pronounced dead at Nsambya Hospital.

"The deceased tried to fight the thugs but they were overpowered. They were hacked and left almost dead. The neighbours who came to intervene took them to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their bodies are currently at the City Mortuary," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the motive of the killers is not yet confirmed even though neighbours claimed the killers vanished with electronics that included laptops, TV screens, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police deployed sniffer dogs that led them to homes of several people who were arrested.

"Our sniffer dogs led us to homes of people who we suspect could have participated in this crime. We are arrested five and we suspect they have knowledge about this murder. They will help us in this investigation," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said some exhibits were collected and they could be vital in the investigation.

"Our investigations are continuing. These suspects will be charged with aggravated robbery," he said.