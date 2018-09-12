11 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Father, Son Hacked to Death in Kajjansi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Two residents of Lweza B Sone, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District were Tuesday killed by assailants who invaded their home.

Emma Kanywamusayi, 51, and his 21-year-old son, Henry Kanywamusayi, were killed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said the deceaseds' bodies bore deep machete wounds.

The duo was reportedly hacked by thugs who broke into their house at about 2am.

Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the Kanywamusayis were pronounced dead at Nsambya Hospital.

"The deceased tried to fight the thugs but they were overpowered. They were hacked and left almost dead. The neighbours who came to intervene took them to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their bodies are currently at the City Mortuary," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the motive of the killers is not yet confirmed even though neighbours claimed the killers vanished with electronics that included laptops, TV screens, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police deployed sniffer dogs that led them to homes of several people who were arrested.

"Our sniffer dogs led us to homes of people who we suspect could have participated in this crime. We are arrested five and we suspect they have knowledge about this murder. They will help us in this investigation," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said some exhibits were collected and they could be vital in the investigation.

"Our investigations are continuing. These suspects will be charged with aggravated robbery," he said.

Uganda

Fear As Govt Scraps 'Fat-Cat' Agencies

A cabinet decision on Monday to disband 71 government agencies has set off panic amongst employees. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.