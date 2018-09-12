Sierra Leone: President Bio Impersonators Again Remanded

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Principal Magistrate, Santigie Ibrahim Sorie Bangura, yesterday, again ordered the detention of Mohamed Osman Sesay, Alhaji Issa Mansaray and Lamin Sorie Sesay at the Male Correctional Centre.

The trio are standing trial for allegedly impersonating President Julius Maada Bio.

Four accused persons, including one Osman Sesay who died while on remand, were recently charged with conspiracy to defraud and impersonation, contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim Mansaray, all accused persons on Thursday, 12th July, 2018, in Freetown, conspired with unknown individuals to defraud one David Chambers, pretending to be the President of Sierra Leone.

The prosecution also alleges that on the same date and place, the accused persons defrauded David Chambers through telephone communication with sim numbers 088030296/076889577, pretending to be President Julius Maada Bio and his Personal Assistant Abdulai Sesay.

The accused are represented by Lawyers Emmanuel Teddy Koroma and J.M. Jengo, who on the maiden appearance applied for bail, citing section 79(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No. 32 of 1965.

They assured the court that the accused have reliable and credible sureties, who are willing and ready to enter into their recognisance.

However, the prosecutor objected and drew the attention of the Magistrate to the seriousness of the offences, adding that he was convinced that the accused would interfere with prosecution witnesses or could jump bail.

In a related file before the same magistrate, the above accused persons also allegedly represented to be employees of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT).

For this second matter, they are charged with thirteen counts of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining goods on forged document, obtaining goods by means of false pretence, and uttering forged document contrary to law.

Both matters were adjourned for further hearing.