Sierra Leone: UK Answers Bio's Call, Sends 8 Sierra Leonean Students to Study

Minister of Further Education and Research Professor Aiah Gbakima, British High Commissioner Guy Warrington, Head of DFID Sierra Leone Mary Hunt, Head of British Council Tony Reilly and the eight successful candidates

The British High Commission Thursday, 9th September, hosted a Pre-Departure reception for eight successful Chevening candidates who will soon leave Sierra Leone to pursue Master's degree in the UK as Chevening scholars.

The courses they will study reflect the president's desire to address the real developmental needs of the country and import more medical expertise, with the UK sponsoring six medics, one lawyer, and an engineer.

Over the last 35 years, the UK has sent more than 50,000 outstanding professionals to develop in the UK through the Chevening programme. In 2018/19 there will be more than 1,500 students from over 160 countries studying in the UK as part of the Chevening scholarship programme.

During her recent visit to West Africa, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced an additional 100 Scholarships for African countries, giving Sierra Leone a chance to send more scholars in future years, clearly signalling the UK's ongoing commitment to the future partnership with the continent.

Guy Warrington, British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, said:

"We offer this unique opportunity to Sierra Leone's brightest and best, so that they might develop professionally and academically, experience the best of what the UK has to offer, and build lasting relationships with the UK.

Congratulations must be paid to the candidates, who have gone through a highly-competitive selection process. Only those who have a proven track record in their field, have ambition to rise to the top, and who are committed to giving back to Sierra Leone after their study, have been selected.

We are delighted to be able to send these candidates to prestigious UK universities, to complete further study in areas that are so important to the future development of Sierra Leone.

When they return, the scholars will join the Chevening Alumni Network in Sierra Leone."

Meanwhile, the application window for the 2019/2020 academic year is open until Tuesday 6 November, 2018. Prospective applicants are advised to visit www.chevening.org for detailed information on how to apply.