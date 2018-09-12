12 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: It Wasn't Me - Obado Denies Role in Sharon's Murder

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Migori Governor Okoth Obado has spoken out publicly, for the first time since the murder of Sharon Otieno, and says he is deeply devastated after being implicated.

The Governor who was flanked by his wife, children and a lawyer, says he is fully cooperating with authorities and is prepared to record another statement, if required to do so because he knows he's innocent.

His Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo was arraigned in court Wednesday, but was not allowed to plead to a murder charge and will remain in custody for two weeks.

Sharon was abducted alongside a Nation Reporter, Barrack Oduor, while in the company of Obado's PA Michael Oyamo who left them with attackers, but the reporter freed himself and fled.

