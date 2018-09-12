Kenya: Ensure Sharon Otieno's Killers Are Found, Obado Tells Police

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has said he had "nothing and absolutely nothing" to do with the brutal murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Mr Obado addressed the press on Wednesday, after a lengthy grilling at the Nyanza DCI offices on Tuesday.

"I ask all agencies involved to speed up investigations so the killers are brought to book as quickly as possible," he said in his short address to journalists.

The Governor addressed the press at Serena Hotel in Nairobi County flanked by his wife Hellen Okoth, daughter Evaline Okoth and son Jerry Okoth.

He sent a condolence message to the family and asked politicians and members of the public to stop speculation.

More follows