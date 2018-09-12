12 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ensure Sharon Otieno's Killers Are Found, Obado Tells Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nation Reporter

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has said he had "nothing and absolutely nothing" to do with the brutal murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Mr Obado addressed the press on Wednesday, after a lengthy grilling at the Nyanza DCI offices on Tuesday.

"I ask all agencies involved to speed up investigations so the killers are brought to book as quickly as possible," he said in his short address to journalists.

The Governor addressed the press at Serena Hotel in Nairobi County flanked by his wife Hellen Okoth, daughter Evaline Okoth and son Jerry Okoth.

He sent a condolence message to the family and asked politicians and members of the public to stop speculation.

More follows

Kenya

It Wasn't Me - Obado Denies Role in Sharon Otieno's Murder

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has spoken out publicly, for the first time since the murder of Sharon Otieno, and says he… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.