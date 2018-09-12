12 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers the 19th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture, 14 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 14 September 2018, deliver the 19th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture at the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Pretoria.

Today, 12 September 2018, marks the 41st anniversary of the death in detention of Stephen Bantu Biko at the hands of the apartheid regime.

As an exemplary leader, Steve Bantu Biko championed positive self-esteem and pride among black South Africans in the face of discrimination, state-sponsored violence and repression.

The Steve Biko Memorial Lecture was first presented in 2000, with Former Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki among previous presenters.

The Memorial Lecture is the principal avenue through which the Steve Biko Foundation pursues its vision to be the premier, independent promoter of the values Steve Biko lived and died for: restoring people to their true humanity.

Details of the Memorial Lecture are as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 September 2018

Time: 18:00

Venue: ZK Matthews Hall, UNISA Muckleneuk Campus, Pretoria

Members of the media should send their names ID/Passport numbers to Tommy Huma on humatm@unisa.ac.za or 072 218 6197. Members of the media are also requested to present their valid press cards at the point of entry to access the venue.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

