12 September 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Landslide Kills 20 in South Darfur

Kass — Twenty people died, at least 50 others were injured, and six went missing in Togoli village in South Darfur's Kass locality in a landslide following heavy rainfall.

Torrential rains on September 6 caused a rockslide from a mountain near Togoli, killing 20 people and injuring 50 people. Six others went missing, the Shura [consultative] Council of the Fur tribe reported in a statement on Tuesday.

The council appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to intervene and help the affected villagers.

