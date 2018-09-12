12 September 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UN Official Calls for Collective Efforts to Ensure Safe Return of Darfur Displaced

Khartoum — After a visit to Darfur, Gwi-Yeop Son, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan emphasised the need to mobilise collective efforts by both the government and the international community to ensure the voluntary and safe resettlement of the more than three million Darfur displaced and refugees.

The UN official visited North, Central and East Darfur between 3-10 September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported in a press release on Monday.

Son met with government officials and discussed the measures taken to improve humanitarian access presently since 2016. She also welcomed the commitment of the government authorities to the full implementation of the 2016 Directives and Procedures for Humanitarian Action in Sudan that have been instrumental in facilitating access to affected people.

In Golo in Jebel Marra, she met with people who recently fled their homes because of insecurity in the area.

"I am in awe of the resilience and courage of the IDPs [internally displaced persons] and the refugees I have met in Darfur during the last ten days. Despite the challenges they confront every day, they have shown determination to be self-reliant through normalization of their lives and livelihoods," she said.

Son also discussed efforts to facilitate return of displaced people and refugees. She called on the authorities to create conducive conditions for durable solutions, including security and stability, people's access to basic services and land, and gave her assurance of the UN's readiness to support.

"Special emphasis should be given to the most vulnerable, mainly female headed households, disabled, youth and the children to ensure that they cross the poverty line through access to long term means to livelihoods," she added.

There are close to two million displaced people and 1.2 million refugees in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund is currently allocating $13 million to support life-saving activities.

