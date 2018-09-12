South Africa: Wanted Suspect Sought By Brighton Beach FCs Unit

12 September 2018

The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are looking for Ian Meyer (38) of Merebank. It is alleged on 25 June 2018, he was summoned to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court after being charged for assault and violation of a protection order but he failed to appear. A warrant for his arrest was issued by court. The charges arose from a case that was opened against him for assault and violation of a protection order in September 2015.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to urgently contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Travis Bouverie on 081 046 3162 or 031 203 7336/4/2.

