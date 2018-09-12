South Africa: Truck Transporting Undocumented Persons Intercepted

press release

The South African Police Service in Westernburg outside Polokwane have arrested the driver of a truck who is around 50 years of age, for bribery and other possible additional criminal charges.

His arrest follows an incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning, 12 September 2018, when a truck failed to adhere to the traffic sign, going into the Polokwane Traffic Control Centre.

Subsequently, the Provincial Traffic Police Officers pulled it off and discovered 87 undocumented people.

The Driver was immediately arrested. The police were then summoned and started with initial investigations. The preliminary Police investigations have revealed that the truck was from Malawi to Durban. These people are still being processed accordingly and the driver will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate court soon.

The Police investigations are still continuing.