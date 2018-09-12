12 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Truck Transporting Undocumented Persons Intercepted

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service in Westernburg outside Polokwane have arrested the driver of a truck who is around 50 years of age, for bribery and other possible additional criminal charges.

His arrest follows an incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning, 12 September 2018, when a truck failed to adhere to the traffic sign, going into the Polokwane Traffic Control Centre.

Subsequently, the Provincial Traffic Police Officers pulled it off and discovered 87 undocumented people.

The Driver was immediately arrested. The police were then summoned and started with initial investigations. The preliminary Police investigations have revealed that the truck was from Malawi to Durban. These people are still being processed accordingly and the driver will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate court soon.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa

Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.