12 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Possession of New Car Tyres Worth R2.5 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Provincial Organise Crime Investigation members received a call of an RTT truck hijacked with a load of brand new tyres to the value of R2.5million. The truck was abandoned in Eikenhof, Klip riviera area.

A joint operation was conducted with the RTT, Soweto flying squad, Gauteng traffic police and Mondeor SAPS in order to trace the missing load. Upon searching the nearby plots on R554, Lenasia Road Eikenhof, a plot was identified and upon arrival suspects fled from the scene into different directions.

A police helicopter was activated and managed to spot two suspects who were on the run and they were apprehended. 480 Tyres were recovered at a plot. Attempt to get hold of the owner was made, but all in vain. Both arrested suspects are detained in Mondeor police station and will appear in court soon. Investigation continues and the outstanding suspects are still to be traced.

South Africa

Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.