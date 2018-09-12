South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Possession of New Car Tyres Worth R2.5 Million

press release

Provincial Organise Crime Investigation members received a call of an RTT truck hijacked with a load of brand new tyres to the value of R2.5million. The truck was abandoned in Eikenhof, Klip riviera area.

A joint operation was conducted with the RTT, Soweto flying squad, Gauteng traffic police and Mondeor SAPS in order to trace the missing load. Upon searching the nearby plots on R554, Lenasia Road Eikenhof, a plot was identified and upon arrival suspects fled from the scene into different directions.

A police helicopter was activated and managed to spot two suspects who were on the run and they were apprehended. 480 Tyres were recovered at a plot. Attempt to get hold of the owner was made, but all in vain. Both arrested suspects are detained in Mondeor police station and will appear in court soon. Investigation continues and the outstanding suspects are still to be traced.