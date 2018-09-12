South Africa: Montclair Carjackers Apprehended

press release

Sizwe Mkhungo (22) and Sphamandla Sithole (22), appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on 30 August 2018 facing four counts of carjacking committed in the Montclair area. They were remanded in custody until 4 October 2018 for a formal bail application.

It is alleged on 19 August 2018 at 12:30, a 53-year-old woman was seated in her vehicle outside her home in Woodlands when she was accosted by two unknown armed men. At gun point the suspects demanded her car keys and forced her into the passenger seat before they drove off towards Umlazi. They dropped the victim off under the Prince Mshiyeni bridge and sped off in her vehicle. The matter was reported to the Montclair police station for further investigation.

Following an exhaustive investigation by the Montclair Trio Task Team together with Crime Intelligence officers, on 29 August 2018 police proceeded to the Lamontville area where they apprehended the suspects and recovered a hijacked vehicle. The suspects were positively identified and linked to four carjacking's committed in the Montclair area.