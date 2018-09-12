11 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Solms-Delta Saga - the Perspective of Mark Solms and Richard Astor

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Tamlyn Currin

Solms-Delta has, since 2005, been regarded by many as a model for transformation in the increasingly contentious and bitter matter of land ownership in South Africa. Their wines have been well regarded on JancisRobinson.com. So I was shocked to read a Daily Maverick article entitled The Solms-Delta way, or, How Not to do Land Reform. It described a wine estate sinking "towards liquidation after more than R65 million of government funding and hollow trusts". It contained some pretty spectacular accusations that left me quite troubled. I scheduled a call to Mark Solms.

Mark Solms requested that this article, first published on jancisrobinson.com, be published as a right of reply to the Daily Maverick article.

I expected guarded, jaded but well-polished rhetoric from someone who knew his spiel back to front. I thought I might get to ask a couple of questions and that they might be skilfully dodged. I put 20 minutes in my diary for the call. An hour and a half later, with 12 A4 pages filled with rapidly scrawled notes, I put the phone down.

He'd been very willing to talk. He wasn't slick. But he sounded weary, almost defeated at times. When I raised the Daily...

South Africa

Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.