South Africa: The Solms-Delta Saga - the Perspective of Mark Solms and Richard Astor

Solms-Delta has, since 2005, been regarded by many as a model for transformation in the increasingly contentious and bitter matter of land ownership in South Africa. Their wines have been well regarded on JancisRobinson.com. So I was shocked to read a Daily Maverick article entitled The Solms-Delta way, or, How Not to do Land Reform. It described a wine estate sinking "towards liquidation after more than R65 million of government funding and hollow trusts". It contained some pretty spectacular accusations that left me quite troubled. I scheduled a call to Mark Solms.

Mark Solms requested that this article, first published on jancisrobinson.com, be published as a right of reply to the Daily Maverick article.

I expected guarded, jaded but well-polished rhetoric from someone who knew his spiel back to front. I thought I might get to ask a couple of questions and that they might be skilfully dodged. I put 20 minutes in my diary for the call. An hour and a half later, with 12 A4 pages filled with rapidly scrawled notes, I put the phone down.

He'd been very willing to talk. He wasn't slick. But he sounded weary, almost defeated at times. When I raised the Daily...