11 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ekurhuleni Celebrates Its Own Valiant Firefighters Who Heeded Joburg's Call for Help

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

When Johannesburg firefighters struggled to contain a fire that broke out at the Bank of Lisbon Building in the city centre and which had already claimed the lives of three of their colleagues, they sent out a call for help. Among those who responded were 21 Ekurhuleni firefighters. On Tuesday, they were honoured for their bravery.

The City of Ekurhuleni Municipality has paid homage to its firefighters who helped their Johannesburg colleagues put out a fire that ravaged the Bank of Lisbon building.

At a breakfast in their honour, the 21 firemen were awarded honourable service medals.

The fire claimed three lives, damaged nine floors of the building and took firefighters from Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and OR Tambo international airport four days to put out. The cause of the blaze is the subject of a forensic investigation.

"It had became obvious that the City of Johannesburg alone would be unable to put...

South Africa

Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.