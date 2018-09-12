South Africa: Ekurhuleni Celebrates Its Own Valiant Firefighters Who Heeded Joburg's Call for Help

analysis

When Johannesburg firefighters struggled to contain a fire that broke out at the Bank of Lisbon Building in the city centre and which had already claimed the lives of three of their colleagues, they sent out a call for help. Among those who responded were 21 Ekurhuleni firefighters. On Tuesday, they were honoured for their bravery.

The City of Ekurhuleni Municipality has paid homage to its firefighters who helped their Johannesburg colleagues put out a fire that ravaged the Bank of Lisbon building.

At a breakfast in their honour, the 21 firemen were awarded honourable service medals.

The fire claimed three lives, damaged nine floors of the building and took firefighters from Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and OR Tambo international airport four days to put out. The cause of the blaze is the subject of a forensic investigation.

"It had became obvious that the City of Johannesburg alone would be unable to put...